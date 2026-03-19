History has not only been made, but it has shattered every single film of Hindi Cinema, as Ranveer Singh delivers an unthinkable box office opening in the history of Indian Cinema! Surpassing the best opening of Hindi Cinema, that was Jawan with 75 crore, Dhurandhar 2 has dethroned Shah Rukh Khan, delivering the biggest opening in Bollywood!

Ranveer Singh Shatters Every Single Film Except One!

Not only Hindi Cinema, but Ranveer Singh has managed to shatter the opening day collection of every single Indian film at the box office except for Pushpa 2. Allu Arjun’s biggie opened at 179.25 crore at the box office, and Ranveer Singh‘s spy thriller biggie has occupied the second spot in the list of biggest Indian openers!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 1 Estimates

On the opening day, Thursday, March 19, Dhurandhar 2 opened in the range of 100 – 101 crore as per the early estimates. Along with the 44 crore paid previews, the opening day collection of the film stands in the range of 144-145 crore.

Ranveer Singh has finally pushed Devara out of the list of the top 10 Indian openers at the box office. Jr NTR’s film opened at 83 crore at the box office in India.

Check out the top 10 Indian openers at the box office (India Net Collection),

Pushpa 2: 179.25 crore Dhurandhar 2: 145 crore* (estimated) RRR: 134 crore Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: 121 crore KGF Chapter 2: 116 crore Kalki 2898 AD: 93 crore Salaar: 92 crore Adipurush: 89 crore Saaho: 88 crore They Call Him OG : 84.75 crore

With a 145 crore start, the question isn’t whether Dhurandhar 2 will be a hit – the question is how many days it will take to cross the 500-crore mark. If the Saturday and Sunday growth follows the usual trajectory for a massive actioner, we could be looking at a 400-crore weekend already!

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: With 2.4 Million, Ranveer Singh Closes BMS Pre-Sales On Day 0 As The Biggest In The History Of Hindi Cinema!

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