Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead role, fell below the 1 crore mark on the third Monday, but it is now showing steady momentum. In the meantime, it has become the second Kollywood film of 2026 to reach the 50 crore milestone in India, while at the worldwide box office, it has crossed the 70 crore mark, thus becoming the second Tamil film to do so after Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 19!

How much did Thaai Kizhavi earn at the worldwide box office in 19 days?

The Tamil comedy drama scored an estimated 80 lakh on the third Tuesday, day 19. Compared to day 18’s 85 lakh, it displayed a drop of just 5.88%. Overall, it has earned an estimated 52.4 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals a gross collection of 61.83 crore. Overseas, it has earned 10.35 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection is 72.18 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 52.4 crore

India gross – 61.83 crore

Overseas gross – 10.35 crore

Worldwide gross – 72.18 crore

Becomes 2nd Kollywood film of 2026 to cross the 70 crore mark

With 72.18 crore gross in the kitty, Thaai Kizhavi has become the second Kollywood film of the year to cross the 70 crore milestone globally. The first film to achieve the feat was Parasakthi. It is also the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of the year after Parasakthi (84.75 crore gross). To claim the top spot, it needs 12.57 crore more, which now looks out of reach.

Take a look at the top Kollywood grossers of 2026 globally (gross):

Parasakthi – 84.75 crore Thaai Kizhavi – 72.18 crore (19 days) With Love – 39.6 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil – 38.75 crore

More about the film

Thaai Kizhavi is directed by Sivakumar Murugesan and produced by Sudhan Sundaram, Sivakarthikeyan, and Kalai Arasu under the banner of Passion Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions. The film was reportedly made at a budget of 9 crore.

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