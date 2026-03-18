Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2 is living up to its hype, with advance bookings breaking records. Not just in India but also overseas, the hype is tremendous, and it is getting reflected in historic ticket sales. In the recent development, it has reached the 200 crore mark in pre-sales at the worldwide box office for the opening weekend, becoming Bollywood’s first film to do so. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Dhurandhar sequel has managed to build an excellent hype on the ground level. With the strong goodwill of the predecessor, the excitement for the sequel is at its peak, and there has been urgency among the audience. It has turned into an event film, and ever since the advance booking commenced, tickets have been selling like hotcakes.

Scores a century in domestic pre-sales

At the Indian box office, Dhurandhar 2 has become the eighth Indian film to hit the 100 crore mark in the pre-sales of the opening weekend. From Bollywood, it’s the first film to achieve the feat. The list includes Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Leo, Kalki 2898 AD, Pushpa 2, and Coolie. Even in terms of net collections, the weekend pre-sales are expected to reach the 100 crore mark soon.

Hits the 200 crore mark globally in weekend pre-sales

Apart from the fantastic response in India, the Dhurandhar 2 storm has also struck the overseas market. Backed by an excellent response in the North American territory (USA and Canada), the magnum opus has recorded pre-sales of 200 crore gross at the worldwide box office for the opening weekend. Overall, it has become the fifth Indian film to achieve the feat after Baahubali 2, RRR, Leo, and Pushpa 2. From Bollywood, it’s the first film to achieve the exciting feat.

More about the film

The Dhurandhar sequel is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. It is distributed by Jio Studios.

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