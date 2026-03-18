The much-anticipated Aditya Dhar directorial, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to release in cinemas tomorrow, March 19, 2026. However, paid reviews are commencing today, sparking excitement with early screenings. The wait for the second chapter of Dhurandhar ends tonight with preview screenings.

Before the first flock of audience steps out with their reactions, there’s already a strict set of instructions doing the rounds. As Ranveer Singh returns to the big screen with Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, director Aditya Dhar is making sure viewers don’t miss out on the right way to experience the film.

In a social media post, the director said the team has put a lot of effort into creating the high-stakes spy action thriller, and he wants the audience to experience it as intended: in a theater, as a firsthand experience, without outside interference. With paid previews kicking off ahead of the March 19 release, Aditya Dhar has shared three clear dos that are hard to ignore.

1. No Piracy: Watch It In Theatres

Recalling the storm of Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar wants every audience to watch the second chapter on the big screens. He has called out people who often record the movie on their mobile phones and put it out as pirated copies.

The director believes his team has “put hearts into Dhurandhar The Revenge so you can experience every twist, every emotion, exactly the way it’s meant to be felt. In a theater, in the dark, surrounded by friends, family, and even strangers, everyone feeling the same emotions.” He added, “That’s how films should be experienced. Not on someone’s phone in a blurry image.” It is clear that no piracy should be filmed.

2. No Spoilers

He didn’t just stop there but made a heartfelt, earnest request for no spoilers. Dhar added, “PLEASE DON’T SHARE SPOILERS! Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt.”

3. Don’t Leave Before The End Credits

One last final instruction, and the most interesting one. Dhar has requested the audience to be seated till the post-credits end. He added, “Oh, and one more thing. Don’t leave your seats until the credits have stopped rolling.” While Dhar didn’t reveal more, this suggests there’s something more after the post-credits.

Dhurandhar 2 Gears Up For March 19 Release

Backed by strong buzz and led by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar The Revenge begins its journey with paid previews tonight before the full release on March 19.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film revolves around a high-stakes spy mission tied to unknown operatives working in the shadows. The film is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios and offers a strong ensemble cast, including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and more.

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