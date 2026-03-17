While the Dhurandhar 2 storm is hitting the box office hard, it is also making noise for some news or another. There have been stories about a third party, Akshaye Khanna’s cameo, Sara Arjun turning the villain, and more. Now, the latest reports suggest that the cast has not taken any price hike in their paychecks for the sequel to the franchise!

While sequels usually involve a massive hike, the current numbers being reported as the paycheck are strange since they do not hint at any hike for any star in the film. Right from Ranveer Singh to Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal to R Madhavan, everyone’s paycheck speculation seems strange!

Ranveer Singh: Still The 50-Crore Man?

As per reports, Ranveer Singh is charging Rs 50 crore as his paycheck for the film. As good as his last paucheck, which was the same amount! Taking no salary hike despite delivering a 1000 crore film worldwide seems pretty unusual for a star of his stature!

Akshaye Khanna’s Massive 150% Jump Over Arjun Rampal?

As per the rumours floating on the internet, the paychecks get interesting. Reports suggested that Akshaye Khanna, who left a lasting impact with his cameo in the first part, is reportedly being paid 2.5 crore for his brief appearance. This cameo will include some flashbacks!

But comparing his paycheck for a cameo, his per-minute value for Dhurandhar 2 seems to be 150% higher than the antagonist Arjun Rampal’s fee of 1 crore! Meanwhile, the heavyweights Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun are also reported to be paid the same amount of 10 crore, 9 crore, and 1 crore!

Since all the figures for the paychecks of Dhurandhar 2 cast are strangely the same as part 1, there are only two possibilities – either the cast signed the contract as a 2-part deal, and their remuneration that went viral for part 1 was the remuneration for the 2-part film. Or these numbers are just exaggerated assumptions based on the last salaries of the starcast, which may or may not be true!

So, while it is too early to speculate on the paychecks of the starcast, one thing is for sure – everyone’s career has benefited hugely from the film!

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