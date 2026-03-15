Drishyam 3 is one of the highly anticipated Hindi films of 2026, and the same goes for the original Malayalam version. Starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, the Hindi version is already enjoying tremendous buzz on the ground level, and it is expected to fetch massive numbers at the box office. On the other hand, even the Malayalam version, featuring Mohanlal as a protagonist, is expected to perform brilliantly and make new records for Mollywood. But before they mark their arrival at the box office, let’s take a look at how they have fared at BookMyShow (BMS) so far!

Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 vs Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 on BookMyShow

Firstly, talking about the original Malayalam threequel, it has an official movie page on BookMyShow. The Mohanlal starrer is scheduled to release in theaters on April 2. So, it has less than 20 days to go, but there’s still no significant rise in interests on the movie ticket booking platform. As of now, 12.3K+ people are interested on BMS, which is underwhelming but is expected to witness a hike once promotions start.

Coming to the Hindi Drishyam 3, it has been faring comparatively better on BMS. It is scheduled to release in theaters on October 2. With still over six months to go, the Ajay Devgn starrer has 13.6K+ interests on the platform. If a comparison is made, Ajay’s film is ahead with 10.56% higher BMS interests than the Mohanlal starrer.

More about Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3

The Malayalam Drishyam 3 is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. It also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, and Asha Sharath in key roles. It has recorded the highest ever pre-release business for a Malayalam film, making it the most-awaited Mollywood release in recent times.

More about Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3

The Hindi threequel is helmed by Abhishek Pathak and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak under the banner of Panorama Studios. It is presented by Star Studio18. It also stars Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and Prakash Raj in key roles.

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