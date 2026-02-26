Drishyam 3 is easily one of the biggest Malayalam films in recent times. Since the franchise is highly popular, the anticipation and expectations are high for the threequel. Also, since Mohanlal is having a fantastic run at the box office, the trade is hoping for record-breaking collections from the upcoming crime suspense thriller. Such a positive atmosphere around the film has helped it fetch a record deal in North America (USA and Canada).

Drishyam 3 makes history in North America!

Laletan’s L2: Empuraan performed brilliantly in the North American territory, earning a solid $2.35 million, which is equivalent to 21.36 crore at the current currency rate. With such potential for Malayalam films in the territory, the upcoming Drishyam threequel has fetched a record 10 crore for its theatrical rights. With this, the film has locked the biggest theatrical distribution deal for a Malayalam film in North America.

Out of 10 crore, the USA theatrical rights are valued at 6 crore. Canada’s rights have been locked at 4 crore. Such a pre-release theatrical business clearly indicates the strong hype for Drishyam 3 in the territory. It has been learned that the USA distribution will be handled by Prathyangira Cinemas, while the Canada distribution will be handled by Hamsini Entertainments.

Drishyam 3 is the next big thing from Mollywood!

Considering the buzz, Drishyam 3 is touted to be a record-breaker at the worldwide box office. Both in India and overseas, the film is likely to make new records for Mollywood by pulling off historic collections. It is expected to inaugurate the 350 and 400 crore clubs for Malayalam films worldwide, thus becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

More about the film

The upcoming crime suspense thriller is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The film also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil in key roles. It is scheduled to release in theaters on April 2, 2026.

