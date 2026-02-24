Indian cinema’s new favorite couple, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, also known as “Virosh” by the fans, are all set to tie the knot. While fans are interested in getting all the updates on their wedding, they are also excited to learn how much the couple earns.

The duo is not just capturing hearts but also commanding impressive financial success. As of early 2026, the couple’s combined net worth is massive, making them among the wealthiest celebrity pairs in India today.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Net Worth, Brand Endorsements, Investments & Assets

Rashmika Mandanna’s estimated net worth is around ₹66 crore in 2026, thanks to her stunning film career, high fees per project, lucrative brand endorsements, and valuable assets. According to industry estimates, she reportedly charges between ₹4 crore and ₹8 crore per film, with her fees rising for major hits like Pushpa. It is believed that she was paid up to ₹10 crore for a single project.

Beyond films, Rashmika earns significant income through brand partnerships with jewellery, beauty, beverage, and consumer brands. The list includes Swarovski, Boat, Kalyan Jewellers, 7UP, and Meesho.

She also holds a stake in the vegan beauty brand Plum as both ambassador and investor. Her real estate portfolio includes properties in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa, Hyderabad, and Coorg, with her Bengaluru home alone valued at around ₹8 crore. Additionally, her luxury car collection includes models like an Audi Q3, Range Rover Sport, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and more.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Net Worth, Financial Investments & Assets

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda, who is widely acclaimed in Tollywood and beyond, holds an estimated net worth of between ₹66 crore and ₹70 crore as of 2026. His primary earnings stem from box-office hits and commanding a film fee reportedly between ₹12 crore and ₹15 crore per project. He also earns substantially from brand endorsements, with deals often exceeding ₹1 crore, and social media promotions, reportedly fetching around ₹40 lakh per Instagram post.

Beyond acting, Vijay’s financial investments include his apparel brand Rowdy Wear, which generates a stunning amount. He also owns a stake in the Hyderabad Black Hawks volleyball team. His affluent lifestyle is reflected in his Hyderabad mansion valued at around ₹15 crore, a luxury car collection featuring a BMW 5 Series, Ford Mustang, Volvo XC90, Mercedes-Benz GLS, and Range Rover. Some reports also hint at a private jet valued at approximately ₹30 crore.

Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda’s Combined Net Worth 2026

Individually, Rashmika and Vijay have built strong careers in film, endorsements, and business ventures, with both stars investing strategically in real estate and diversifying their income streams.

Rashmika and Vijay are set to tie the knot on February 26 in Udaipur. While their marriage details are strictly under wraps. According to Good Returns, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are worth an estimated ₹130 crore to ₹136 crore.

Indeed, their combined net worth and diversified assets will focus on a rising trajectory, with future film projects, endorsements, and business expansions.

