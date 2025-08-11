Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom has earned, as reported, a notable worldwide collection so far. The domestic gross is INR 58.52 crores, with a net collection of INR 49.6 crores from the Indian box office. The film was reportedly made on a budget of INR 130 crores. It opened well, driven by Vijay Deverakonda’s strong fan base, but collections declined in the following days. With Coolie and War 2 releasing this week, the film’s box office performance will now face added competition.

What Vijay Deverakonda’s Recent Film Performances Mean?

It is not just the performance of Kingdom that has drawn attention. Several of Vijay Deverakonda’s recent films as a lead have seen varied results. The Family Star did not meet expectations, Kushi achieved moderate success, Liger underperformed, and World Famous Lover had a modest box office run, with others experiencing similar outcomes.

Even so, his films continue to generate significant buzz, and in the case of Kingdom, he managed to secure a notable opening. However, as reported, the performance of recent big-budget projects led by him has raised concerns among industry observers about the financial risks for producers.

It is no surprise that Telugu cinema reports suggest the upcoming British-era film directed by Rahul Sankrityan, which would require expensive sets and heavy visual effects, is facing budgetary reconsiderations. The producers are weighing two options: lowering Vijay Deverakonda’s remuneration or reducing the overall production budget. Hopefully, it is not the latter, as that could affect the film’s scale and vision. For now, these remain speculations, as there has been no official confirmation or statement from the producers to the public.

