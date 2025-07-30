Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make a roaring return to the big screen with his much-awaited Kingdom. The film has been in the making for quite some time now, and finally, it is just a few hours away from hitting the big screen. Despite the actor coming from back-to-back failures, his upcoming biggie looks forward to registering a solid start at the Indian box office and his career-best numbers. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 prediction report!

Sees an improvement in the buzz due to the trailer

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the Tollywood spy action thriller was faring with low buzz, but things have improved significantly in the last few days. The biggest reason behind it is the impactful trailer. While for some, it may come off as a routine trailer, it managed to generate good buzz around the film. The same effect was also felt in the advance booking in India as well as overseas.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s failure benefits Kingdom

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, released last week, has turned out to be a mega disaster at the Indian box office. Being a magnum opus, it attracted the attention of the audience. Now that word-of-mouth is highly negative and the film has failed miserably, the attention in the Telugu market is diverted to Kingdom.

The Vijay Deverakonda starrer has managed to make its space and garner good traction in the pre-release phase. This has helped it create good awareness around its release. Also, the recent pre-release event has grabbed the eyeballs.

Kingdom day 1 box office prediction

On the whole, Kingdom is in a good position as far as the start is concerned. Considering the aforementioned factors, the film is heading for a day 1 collection of 17-19 crore net at the Indian box office.

With such numbers, the film is set to register the biggest opening for Vijay Deverakonda. For those who don’t know, Liger has been Vijay’s top opener since 25 August 2025, with a collection of 15.95 crores. So, after 1,071 days, Liger’s dominance will be broken by the upcoming spy action thriller.

