Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role, is just two days away from its big screen release. Unlike some of Vijay’s recent films, this one is actually enjoying some buzz on the ground level, and fans are hoping for a strong comeback for the actor. But before the film begins its box office journey, it is already making noise with its lucrative pre-release deals, and one of them concerns OTT rights. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri, the upcoming Telugu film is a spy action thriller. Its trailer has received decent reactions from viewers, and fans are already charged up with the look of the actor. Interestingly, despite back-to-back flops, the trade is optimistic about Vijay’s biggie, and even in the OTT world, it has made its mark.

Kingdom secures an impressive OTT deal

Kingdom enjoyed good demand among big OTT players considering its potential, and it is learned that Netflix sealed the deal. As per Track Tollywood, the streaming giant acquired the digital rights of the film for a huge 50 crores. The amount is really impressive considering the fact that the actor isn’t in his best phase. It seems that the platform is confident about the content.

Recovers 38% of the budget through OTT rights!

Kingdom is reportedly Vijay Deverakonda‘s most expensive film, with a budget of 130 crores. Now, with OTT rights fetching a massive amount, the makers would be a bit relieved. If a comparison is made, the biggie has recovered 38.46% of its total budget through digital rights.

More about the film

The Tollywood spy action thriller will be released in theatres on July 31 in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil. It also stars Satyadev, Bhagyashri Borse, Venkitesh, and others. It was produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banner of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Creations, and Srikara Studios.

It marks the return of Vijay Deverakonda after the flop run of The Family Star (2024).

