Actor Vijay Deverakonda entered Bollywood in 2022 with Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film, which featured Ananya Pandey as the leading lady, was released in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously.

Although there was much hype surrounding its release, Liger bombed at the box office. In a retro interview, Vijay discussed the movie’s failure and how he coped with it.

According to a report by The News Minute, Vijay’s mindset did not change before and after Liger’s release. Yet, he decided not to discuss the box office performance of his next three movies. He referred to this as self-punishment.

“I have decided that for the next three films, I am going to shut my mouth and let my work speak for itself. It is a self-inflicted punishment because I embarrassed myself,” the actor said at the time.

Before Liger’s release, Vijay had strongly predicted its success, even mentioning that he would begin counting the box office collections only after ₹200 crore. The movie didn’t meet expectations and was panned by critics and audiences alike.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Latest & Next Projects

Following Liger, Vijay appeared in a special cameo as Arjuna from Mahabharata in the blockbuster movie Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan.

He then proceeded to two new ventures, VD 12 and VD 14 (working title). He announced both films on his birthday. At the same time, he IS rumored to be collaborating with Ravi Kiran Kola for an action entertainer, tentatively titled Rowdy Janardhan (VD13).

Interestingly, Rashmika Mandanna is said to play the female lead in VD 14, her third film with Vijay Deverakonda. The two, also frequently rumored to be seeing each other, last collaborated on Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their onscreen chemistry is a favorite among fans.

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to appear in Kingdom, a Telugu spy thriller directed and written by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas-produced film cast Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev with Vijay. Kingdom will be released on May 30, 2025.

