Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is alive and well at the box office despite the competition. The film crossed $80 million at the worldwide box office. But does the horror movie have enough juice to beat Cronin’s Evil Dead Rise worldwide as his top-grossing film ever? There is still a huge gap between The Mummy and Evil Dead Rise, and many big movies hogging the limelight. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned worldwide after three weekends?

Lee Cronin’s film has grossed a decent $2.2 million in its third three-day weekend at the North American box office. The movie is already out of the top 5 in the domestic box office rankings. The R-rated horror film saw a steep 60.7% drop from last weekend in North America. After 17 days, the domestic total for the movie has hit $27.4 million.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is expected to gross around $32 million domestically. It is also being well received overseas, earning $6.6 million in its third weekend. The R-rated horror flick dropped by 46.7% from last weekend. It has reached $52.6 million in international cume across 77 markets [via Box Office Mojo]. Allied to the domestic total of $27.5 million, the worldwide collection crossed $80 million and now stands at $80.0 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown of the film

Domestic – $27.4 million

International – $52.6 million

Worldwide – $80.0 million

Can it beat Evil Dead Rise worldwide?

Evil Dead Rise was released in 2023 and is Lee Cronin‘s highest-grossing film worldwide. It grossed $147.1 million worldwide. The Mummy is still $67 million away from surpassing the global haul of Evil Dead Rise. According to reports, The Mummy is tracking to earn between $95 million and $100 million worldwide. Therefore, surpassing Evil Dead Rise seems unlikely.

Check out the top-grossing films of Lee Cronin

Evil Dead Rise (2023) — $147.1 million Lee Cronin’s The Mummy — $80.0 million The Hole in the Ground (2019) — $3.3 million

The Mummy will finish its run as Lee Cronin’s second-highest-grossing film ever worldwide. The movie reportedly cost $22 million and has earned far more than its $55 million break-even target. Therefore, it might not beat Evil Dead Rise to set a new benchmark for Lee Cronin’s films at the global box office, but overall, The Mummy is a winner financially. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy was released on April 17.

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