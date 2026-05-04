Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s romantic black comedy film, The Drama, has been in theaters for more than four weeks now and received mostly positive reviews from both critics and moviegoers. At the time of writing, it ranks among the top 15 highest-grossing films of 2026 so far, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart. With a current worldwide total of $115.9 million, Norwegian filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli’s latest directorial effort is the year’s second-highest-grossing romantic film, only behind Wuthering Heights’ $241.7 million global haul.

Let’s first take a look at how the film The Drama performed at the box office according to Box Office Mojo data:

The Drama – Box Office Summary

North America: $46.9 million

International: $69 million

Worldwide: $115.9 million

Eyes $50 Million Domestic Milestone

As of now, The Drama is trailing behind the North American earnings of another 2026 romantic film, Reminders of Him. With a current domestic total of $46.9 million, it needs to earn another $1.7 million to surpass the North American earnings of Reminders of Him ($48.6 million).

At the same time, The Drama is also approaching the $50 million domestic total and needs to collect around $3.1 million more to hit that target. During the May 1-3 weekend, it collected $0.1 million from 857 North American locations, registering a 64.7% drop compared to the previous weekend (April 24-26). If it wants to close the $3.1 million gap, the film needs to maintain steady holds during the weekdays and deliver a solid performance over the next 2-3 weekends.

Nears $50 Million Theatrical Surplus Over Break-Even

Since The Drama was made on an estimated production budget of $28 million, according to Variety, it needed to earn around $70 million to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. This means the film may have already generated a theatrical surplus of $45.9 million beyond its estimated box office break-even point.

To reach the $50 million theatrical surplus mark, it needs to earn another $4.1 million at the global box office. Since it is still playing in North America and several international markets, it has a chance to reach that milestone, provided that it demonstrates strong legs in the next 2-3 weeks. However, the final verdict will be clear as it continues its theatrical run.

What’s The Plot Of The Drama?

Directed by Kristoffer Borgli, The Drama revolves around Emma, a bookstore employee (Zendaya), and Charlie, a British museum director (Robert Pattinson). The happily engaged couple’s relationship is put to the test when one of them discovers a shocking truth about the other.

The Drama – Official Trailer

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