The Devil Wears Prada 2’s opening weekend update is finally here, and it has crushed industry projections with an amazing gross. The comedy drama sequel has even surpassed Michael’s global debut and recorded the biggest live-action opening weekend to date. It is also reportedly one of the biggest opening weekends in Meryl Streep’s long and illustrious career. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has gracefully kicked off the summer box office with its strong opening weekend. Word of mouth is strong, along with the nostalgia factor; the film is set to achieve some interesting milestones at the box office throughout its theatrical run. In no time, the film will surpass the original movie’s box office total.

The Devil Wears Prada 2’s opening weekend collection at the box office

In North America, The Devil Wears Prada has crushed the industry’s $73 million projection, earning a solid $77 million on its opening weekend. It is around $50 milloion more than the first film’s opening weekend gross. For the record, the 2006 original comedy drama had earned $27.5 million on its opening weekend in North America. The sequel landed at #1 in the domestic box office rankings on its opening weekend. The comedy, drama, and Michael are expected to fight each other for the top spot going forward.

According to Box Office Mojo, the sequel has earned a massive $156.6 million in its opening weekend at the overseas box office. Allied to the $77 million domestic opening weekend collection, the film’s worldwide debut collection is $233.6 million. It has already earned around 72% of the original movies’ global total worldwide.

A few records set by The Devil Wears Prada 2 on its opening weekend

The Devil Wears Prada 2 recorded the biggest global opening of 2026 for Hollywood live-action movies, beating Michael.

It is also the biggest global opening weekend ever for Meryl Streep, beating Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again’s $90 million, and Emily Blunt beating Oppenheimer‘s worldwide start of $176 million.

The sequel has reportedly opened at #1 in all major international markets and is expected to surpass the original’s global haul in its next weekend. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is going to be a force to reckon with, and it was released on May 1.

Box office summary of the film

Domestic – $77 million

International – $156.6 million

Worldwide – $233.6 million

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

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