Meryl Streep’s portrayal of Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada is one of the most iconic characters in cinema. She plays the editor-in-chief of Runway Magazine and serves as a demanding boss to Andy. For years, people thought that Streep had modeled the character on former Vogue editor Anna Wintour. But recently, Streep revealed her true inspirations.

Meryl Streep Reveals Imitating Two Directors

The Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep has finally revealed the inspiration behind her role as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada. She said that she was actually imitating two top Hollywood directors. The actress is reprising the role in the forthcoming sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Streep recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she spilled that she was imitating Clint Eastwood and Mike Nichols. She said, “I was basically imitating Mike Nichols that whole time. If Mike Nichols and Clint Eastwood had a baby, it would be Miranda Priestly.”

This news has shattered the years-long rumor that the character was modeled on former Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The film was adapted from Lauren Weisberger’s namesake novel. Her novel was inspired by her experience of working with Wintour.

Streep revealed that the commanding directing style of Nichols served as an inspiration for her. “The command on the set. And Mike would do it sort of with a sly humor, and Miranda, she knows that what she’s saying is sort of snide, but she knows it’s kind of funny, too. And that little way of doing things, people take as mean, but it’s funny. I think it’s funny.”

The Deer Hunter star further spoke about Clint Eastwood. She was inspired by how his personality was a mix of calmness and authority. “Clint would never raise his voice. He would direct, and people had to lean forward to hear what he was saying. He’d often shoot the rehearsal and then move on. So his crew was like on the balls of their feet. No one was sitting down except me.”

Streep has told Nichols, not Eastwood, about the influences on her role. She said Nichols was thrilled to learn that. Anna Wintour has publicly shared her admiration for the film. She found it “highly enjoyable” and thought it was a “fair shot.”

More About The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada is directed by David Frankel, while Aline Brosh McKenna wrote the screenplay. Wendy Finerman produced the film under the banner of Wendy Finerman Productions. The film stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, among others. It was a critical and commercial success. A sequel, titled The Devil Wears Prada 2, will be released on May 1, 2026. Streep, Hathaway, and Blunt, among others, are reprising their roles. The film’s characters and premise are loosely inspired by Lauren Weisberger’s sequel novel Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns. It was published in 2013.

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