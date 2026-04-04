The Devil Wears Prada 2, the sequel to the hit 2006 comedy-drama, is slated for a theatrical release on May 1, 2026. The original film, starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt, received positive feedback from both critics and moviegoers and performed strongly at the box office. It earned $124.7 million domestically and $201.8 million overseas, which resulted in an impressive worldwide total of $326.5 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

The latest industry projections, as per Box Office Pro, suggest that the sequel is expected to earn between $80 million and $95 million during its opening weekend in North America. Even considering the lower end of this range, the film could deliver a domestic debut nearly three times that of its predecessor. Although its long-term performance remains to be seen, let’s take a look at how much The Devil Wears Prada 2 would need to earn worldwide to rank among Anne Hathaway’s top five highest-grossing live-action films of all time at the global box office.

Anne Hathaway’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Live-Action Films (Worldwide)

Here are the top five highest-grossing live-action films starring Anne Hathaway in lead or prominent roles, based on figures from Box Office Mojo:

The Dark Knight Rises (2012): $1.085 billion Alice in Wonderland (2010): $1.025 billion Interstellar (2014): $774.6 million Les Misérables (2012): $442.8 million The Devil Wears Prada (2006): $326.5 million

Based on the above numbers, the highest-grossing film of Anne Hathaway’s career is Christopher Nolan’s superhero blockbuster The Dark Knight Rises. Interestingly, to break into the top five, The Devil Wears Prada 2 would need to earn at least $326.5 million worldwide, which is the original film’s total gross. If the sequel lives up to its projected domestic opening range and maintains steady holds in the following weeks, it could potentially surpass the first film’s global total and crack the top five. That said, its final box office verdict will become clearer after its theatrical release on May 1.

What’s The Plot of The Devil Wears Prada 2

Directed by David Frankel, the sequel is expected to explore Runway Magazine’s struggle to stay relevant in a digital-centric, algorithm-driven media landscape. In this changing environment, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) and Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) must navigate new challenges, including dealing with a former assistant-turned-rival, Emily (Emily Blunt), and attempt to keep the magazine afloat. The film also features Stanley Tucci, Justin Theroux, and Kenneth Branagh in key supporting roles.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 – Trailer

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