Hollywood stars Martin Short and Meryl Streep have been linked romantically, and fans are wondering if the two costars are actually dating. But their relationship looks more complicated than the headlines. Despite frequent sightings together and reports claiming they have been dating, neither actor has officially confirmed a romantic relationship.

Martin Short & Meryl Streep’s Relationship Timeline

Rumors first gained traction in early 2024 after Short and Streep, who co-star on the hit Hulu mystery comedy Only Murders in the Building, were seen at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards sitting close together. Fans immediately speculated rumors that their on-screen chemistry had crossed over into real life.

However, Short addressed the rumor in January 2024 on the Club Random with Bill Maher podcast, clarifying that the pair are “just very close friends.” He made sure to justify that they are not a romantic couple. He insisted the frequent comparisons to a Hollywood “power couple” were humorous but inaccurate.

Despite Short’s denial, reports surfaced in March 2025 claiming that Streep and Short had been quietly dating for “well over a year.” Although sources like Hollywood Life suggest that the relationship began naturally amid shared social circles and time spent together during the filming of Only Murders in the Building, where they play on-screen love interests.

According to these reports, close friends and even family members were said to be supportive of the pair’s alleged connection, with insiders describing their bond as “unexpected” but genuine.

Yet, despite these claims, neither Streep nor Short confirmed the romance publicly. Additionally, their representatives have not made any definitive statements. In some cases, many of their reps reiterated the “just friends” line, diverting people from their ongoing relationship status.

Martin Short & Meryl Streep’s Career & Friendship

Long before the romantic rumors were born, Streep and Short were well-established colleagues and friends within the entertainment industry. They had been a part of the same professional circles, attended Broadway shows and awards ceremonies together, and appreciated each other’s work long before any rumors emerged.

Their first major professional link came through Only Murders in the Building, where Streep joined the cast and her character’s narrative arc intertwined closely with Short’s.

This on-screen romantic storyline, which sees their characters season a later installment of the series with genuine affection, fueled fan speculation that their real lives were the same. But both actors have emphasized that acting together and enjoying events as friends does not imply a real-life romantic relationship.

