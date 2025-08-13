The iconic trio for solving murder cases are back: Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) with Only Murders In The Building season 5. The official trailer has been unveiled a few hours back, and we are super stoked to see these three getting involved in another murder case. Scroll ahead to read a detailed review of the trailer.

Only Murders In The Building Season 5 Trailer Decoded

Oliver, Charles and Mabel are three strangers who got strung together over their obsession about true crime. This season’s trailer begins with the trio’s doorman Lester’s (Teddy Coluca) death. Although it looks mysterious, the police confirmed that its accidental. But something doesn’t add up. Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin) can be heard saying to his co-associates on crime, “A guy fills a fountain with blood in the most murderous building in New York. They say it’s accidental?”

It starts to become more complex as they begin to dig deep into Lester’s death. The trio declare it to be a murder. It starts to reveal “a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters and the mysterious residents of the Arconia.” It also leave them in confusion as they get into a dilemma about whether the New York they know has evolved into something more dangerous or not.

This season will feature an ensemble cast, including Meryl Streep, Michael Cyril Creighton, Bobby Cannavale, Coluca, Beanie Feldstein, Jermaine Fowler, Keegan-Michael Key, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Téa Leoni, Logan Lerman, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Christoph Waltz, Dianne Wiest and Renée Zellweger, apart from the trio.

Only Murders In The Building Season 5 Trailer Review

In the very beginning of the trailer, the murder of the trio’s doorman has hooked us. The gruesome blood spilling in the fountain, and the growing tension has definitely made us sat for the rest of the video of the clip. When a finger is found, the depth of this murder case becomes even more suspicious. So when Oliver (Martin Short) says, “Nobody accidentally slices off their finger”, we believed him. I even loved the little reference of Godfather. I can’t really wait to see how Meryl Streep is going to fit in this storyline.

Selena Gomez is back as Mabel and I loved her aura and confidence in the trailer. The tension and intensity around the murder is expected to build up with each episode. And as Mabel rightly mentions, “We are all going to hell,” let’s go to hell with them. Created by Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders In The Building season 5 is going to premiere on September 9, 2025 on Hulu.

Check out the trailer here:

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Marlena Takes On A New Patient, Sophia Confides In Ari, While Leo Gets To Know His Roommate

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News