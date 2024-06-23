The hit Hulu series Only Murders In The Building is gearing up for new changes in Season 4, following the dramatic ending of Season 3 in 2023. The highly acclaimed show follows three New Yorkers living on the Upper West Side who share a love for true crime podcasts and find themselves entangled in several real-life mysteries.

While the last season included several A-list actors including Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Paul Rudd, Jesse Williams, and Meryl Streep, the upcoming season promises another star-studded cast with the addition of some new faces. Let’s hear everything about Only Murders In The Building Season 4.

Only Murders In The Building Season 4 Release Date

Only Murders In The Building Season 4 is set to arrive on August 27. While the filming is underway, the new season will have a change of scenery upon its return. Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich told Deadline that the upcoming season will see the trio take a trip to Los Angeles before their return to The Arconia in New York City.

Only Murders In The Building Season 4 Cast

Only Murders In The Building Season 4 will likely see the return of familiar faces and the core trio including Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. In addition to them, Meryl Streep will reprise her role as the recurring character Loretta Durkin while Jane Lynch’s character, who got shot in the season 3 finale will probably make an appearance in flashbacks. Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Michael Cyril Creighton are confirmed to return as per the teaser trailer.

The viewers will see a handful of newcomers including Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Kind, Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, and Melissa McCarthy. The new trio, including Levy, Galifianakis, and Longoria takes on the roles of the film adaptation versions of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel.

Only Murders In The Building Season 4 Trailer

Here’s a teaser trailer of Only Murders In The Building Season 4.

Only Murders In The Building Season 4 Plot

The new season will see Marbel, Charles, and Oliver, “searching for answers about who killed Sazz, if they were actually aiming for Charles, and why anyone would want to kill either of them,” as per The Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, Hoffman revealed that the new season will explore themes of “consequences. I think the idea of what you create is a thing you put out to the world, and sometimes you can’t be prepared for the repercussions of what potentially the world does with your thing, and how they feel about it.”

He continued, “That’s a challenging line to walk, and sometimes you have to face it in that way. So, the podcast and everything else that’s happened, and what it all means, and what it could have been meaning all along. That’s a really interesting world to look at for these three who stepped in that way.”

Only Murders In The Building Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Hulu.

