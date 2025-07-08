It is nostalgia reloaded for all the fans of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi out there. The show headlined by veteran actress-politician Smriti Irani and presented by TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor is back as a reboot. However, amid this, we have for you an interesting trivia related to the show.

Smriti Irani’s Miss India Pageant Had A Unique Connection With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Yes, you heard that right! Before becoming a household name as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Smriti Irani participated in the Miss India pageant. Not only this but she also emerged as one of the finalists in the same. However, it also had a connection with her iconic show.

We are talking about her Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-star Gauri Pradhan participating in the same Miss India 1998 pageant as a contestant. Gauri and Smriti Irani locked horns in the competition but both missed out on the title. Instead, Lymaraina D’Souza emerged as the winner of Miss World 1998 while both Irani and Pradhan finished as finalists.

Smriti Irani And Gauri Pradhan Shared The Screen Space In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi A Few Years Later

However, life came around full circle when Smriti Irani shared the screen space with her Miss India 1998 rival Gauri Pradhan in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Not only this but Gauri played her onscreen daughter-in-law in the show wherein her character was named Nandini. Interestingly, she also started a romantic relationship with her now-husband Hiten Tejwani on the set of the show.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot Arriving Soon

Well, that was an interesting trivia around the show, wasn’t it? Talking about the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot, the makers have released the first promo announcing the same. The reboot will premiere on July 29, 2025 and will air on Star Plus in the 10:30 pm slot. The show will also be available to be streamed on JioHotstar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya (@bollywoodtriviapc)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such TV updates!

Must Read: Ram’ Arun Govil vs ‘Mahadev’ Mohit Raina Salary Clash: With 1950% Higher Fees, Which Ramayana Actor Made More Fortune On TV?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News