Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is not just a television serial but a strong emotion for every 90s viewer. The original show began in 2000 and became one of the biggest hits in Indian television history. After 25 years, the Virani family has returned to the small screen with a fresh version of the drama that once ruled prime time.

Smriti Irani is back as Tulsi Virani, a character that made her a household name. Amar Upadhyay has returned as Mihir Virani, the man every Kyunki fan remembers. With these familiar faces, the makers are bringing back the magic for both old viewers and a younger audience discovering the story for the first time.

The show’s comeback has brought curiosity not only for its twists and turns but also for the huge salaries of the star cast.

Smriti Irani Is the Highest Paid Actor In The Reboot

Reports suggest that Smriti Irani is earning between Rs. 10-12 lakhs for each episode. This marks her grand return to television after a long break, and her presence is a major attraction for the audience.

Amar Upadhyay, who plays Mihir, is reportedly making around Rs. 1.5 lakh per episode. His return is a big nostalgic moment for fans who followed the love story of Tulsi and Mihir years ago.

Hiten Tejwani has also come back as Karan Virani. He is said to be earning between Rs. 1 and 1.5 lakhs per episode. His real-life wife, Gauri Pradhan, is also part of the show as Nandini. She is reportedly being paid between Rs. 80,000 and Rs. 1.5 lakh per episode.

Shakti Anand, who plays Hemant Virani, is also earning between Rs. 80,000 and Rs. 1.5 lakh per episode.

Kamalika Guha Thakurta has returned as Gayatri Jamnadas and is said to be making between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 1 lakh per episode.

Final Words

Smriti Irani clearly leads the list as the highest-paid member of the cast, while Shakti Anand and Kamalika Guha Thakurta are among the lower earners. The reboot also features many new actors, but their salaries have not yet been revealed.

With its blend of old memories and fresh drama, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is once again winning hearts.

