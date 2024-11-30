The Young and the Restless has been a popular soap opera for years, giving the audience several beloved characters. Sally Spectra, played by Courtney Hope, has been massively loved since she was in Genoa City. The character was a The Bold and the Beautiful original and was a part of the show from 2017 to 2020. Later, it was announced that Hope would be reprising her role as Sally in The Young and the Restless.

Sally Spectra became a part of the Genoa City gang, and the rest is history. Hope’s portrayal of the character even won her the coveted Daytime Emmy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role this year. Not long after her high victory, she was banned from the Emmys after-party. Find out why.

Courtney Hope was banned from after-party hours after Emmy win.

After basking in the glory of her victory, Hope attended the after-party, where she heard that someone’s award was taken last year. She took her trophy back to her hotel room to ensure its safety. In her room, she washed her hands, removing the entry stamp on them. Since she also changed her purse before returning to the party, she didn’t have her ticket either. Without proof, she wasn’t allowed back in.

If that wasn’t enough, the guard who had seen her leave the party was not around. Hope told Soap Opera Digest that while she tried to tell security she was inside the venue not too long ago, they refused to let her in. While the actress contemplated what to do, a guest from the party came out to congratulate her. “I didn’t mean to be pompous, but I looked at the security guards and said, ‘I won an Emmy tonight,’” she explained.

The security guard still refused to budge, and she thought she would have to return to her room since she wasn’t allowed to return. But the guards started contemplating when more party members kept congratulating her. Hope revealed that she turned to the security guards and asked them, “Come on, guys?” Only then did they give in and let her into the after-party. The 35-year-old concluded that while it was nerve-wracking when it happened, now she finds the whole thing funny.

Sally Spectra’s Emmy-winning storyline

Offscreen incidents apart, Hope’s win came after she showcased Sally going through the loss of her yet-to-be-born daughter, Ava. During her acceptance speech, she dedicated the award to everyone who has lost a child and lived with the grief. “To every child who has passed on from this human experience. I pray that you continue to bring peace and healing to the families and your loved ones who will always keep a light on in their hearts for you,” an emotional Hope said during the awards ceremony.

