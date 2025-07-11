ZEE5 has officially announced the World Digital Premiere of Saunkan Saunkanay 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster Punjabi comedy Saunkan Saunkne. Following its successful theatrical run, the film is now headed to OTT and will begin streaming exclusively on July 25, 2025.

What is Saunkan Saunkanay 2 about?

Directed by Smeep Kang, the film reunites audiences with the chaotic household of Nirmal Singh (played by Ammy Virk), who continues to deal with the madness that comes from being married to two women — Naseeb Kaur (played by Sargun Mehta) and Kiranjit Kaur (played by Nimrat Khaira), who also happen to be sisters. This time, the drama reaches new heights when their mother-in-law, unable to bear the constant quarrels, conspires to bring in a third wife to restore peace at home.

The twist? The third wife, Monica Bellucci, is an Italian woman played by Sargun Mehta in a quirky double role. Her unexpected arrival leads to hilarious situations, as the two warring wives team up to protect their place in Nirmal’s life. What follows is a laugh-out-loud rollercoaster of misunderstandings, cultural clashes, and comic chaos.

Produced by Naad Studio and Dreamiyata Entertainment, Saunkan Saunkanay 2 continues the legacy of the original film with a refreshing storyline, sharp humor, and standout performances. The film dives deeper into Punjabi family dynamics while delivering a perfect blend of satire and emotion.

For fans who missed the theatrical experience, the digital release on ZEE5 offers a perfect chance to catch the fun from the comfort of home. Don’t miss the madness when it drops on July 25, 2025.

Check out the trailer here:

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Latest OTT Releases This Week (June 16 To June 22): Ground Zero, The Great Indian Kapil Show S3, Prince & Family & More To Stream Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News