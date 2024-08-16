Singer and actor Ammy Virk, who is currently on a promotional spree for his recently released film Khel Khel Mein, went down memory lane to speak about his humble upbringing in a middle-class family. He recalled how his father sold their car to invest in his first music album. However, the actor proudly reveals that today, their house has a shower worth a whopping Rs 6 lakh.

In a chat with Siddharth Kanan, Ammy Virk remembered his childhood and how his father did not leave any stone unturned to ensure he received a good education and a pathway towards his dreams. The Qismat actor said, “People often ask me about the first car I bought, I tell them that I actually sold a car first. For my first album, my father sold our Zen for Rs 2.5-3 lakh and he got another Rs 2.5-3 lakh on loan and he put in all of that money on my first album. My entire childhood, we would only hear about loans of Rs 25 lakh, Rs 30 lakh, interest rates, saving for sister’s wedding. That’s what happens in middle class families. Me and my brother were sent for expensive higher studies. Like a semester’s fee would be Rs 60,000-70,000. It’s not that we were poor or anything, we were blessed. My father educated us well, took care of us. Even my first album, my father put in money for that.”

Not only this but the Bad Newz actor furthermore revealed how he paid off his parent’s loans of Rs 30 to 40 lakh after gaining success in the Punjabi film industry. Ammy Virk went on to say, “From 2013-2015, whatever money I earned, I put in all of that in that house in the village. We got Italian marble, full body showers everything. The showers in that house cost Rs 6 lakh,” he said.”

Ammy Virk remembered how initially they had one AC in their house and all of them would sleep in the same room which had air conditioning. But now the actor owns 9 ACs in their new home. Well, if this does not inspire you, we don’t know what else does. Meanwhile, Ammy is seen in Khel Khel Mein opposite an ensemble cast like Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor and others.

