Akshay Kumar is all set for a comic comeback, reviving his status at the box office and solidifying his position in the number game. The actor, along with Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Pragya Jaiswal, Aditya Seal, and Fardeen Khan, will arrive in the theaters on August 15 with Khel Khel Mein.

The trailer of the film was well received and promises to deliver a fun entertainer. But will it be worth the money is a question many are wondering. However an early review is ensuring that the film will be total paisa wasool.

Producer Amar Butala, who recently reviewed Khel Khel Mein, had good things to say about it. While he hailed Akshay’s comic comeback, he even pointed out how other actors in the film are in their top form.

The producer took to his social media and wrote, “Khel Khel Mein is a lot of fun! A comedy with heart. Packed with solid performances. Fabulous to see Akshay Kumar sir having a blast in a comedy after so long! Ammy and Taapsee are in top form. Fardeen Khan is solid. Go Watch it in a cinema. Best of luck.”

Akshay Kumar thanked the producer for his kind words and reshared the post on his social media. The film is releasing on August 15 and will clash with John Abraham’s Vedaa and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2.

For the unversed, the official synopsis of Khel Khel Mein says, “The film revolves around a group of friends who gather for a dinner and end up revealing secrets about each other.”

Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu are reuniting after Naam Shabana, and the film marks Fardeen Khan’s return to theaters after 15 years. Akshay & Fardeen have previously collaborated on Heyy Babyy, which was another comedy film that hit the right chords. Hoping the comic history repeats for Khel Khel Mein.

