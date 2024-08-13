It was in 2016 that Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan locked horns at the box office with an Independence Day clash. Mohenjo Daro and Rustom clashed at the box office on August 12, 2016, and the results were too extreme. While Akshay’s film based on the infamous Nanavati case was a superhit, Hrithik’s costume drama turned a disaster!

Rustom VS Mohenjo Daro Verdict

The verdict for both the films was very clear when Akshay’s court-room drama with patriotic flavor, after collecting 14.11 crore on the day, earned 50.42 crore over the weekend. Meanwhile, Hrithik’s history lesson opened at 8.87 crore and collected 30.54 crore over the weekend.

Within the first weekend, the audience chose their film. But it was also a massive word-of-mouth promotion by Bollywood stars itself that pushed the film to where it went. This bias was noticed by Hrithik Roshan as well!

Rustom VS Mohenjo Daro Clash Polarized?

While there were two superstars clashing with two big-budget films, Bollywood decided to clearly favor, and the polarizing verdict of this clash was clearly visible. But Hrithik Roshan did not hesitate to take a sly dig out and, in one of his interviews, said, “It is a good thing. It’s a fraternity. If someone needs support then we must support.”

Rustom – Budget, Profit & Recovery

Akshay Kumar‘s film was made on a budget of almost 40 – 45 crore and registered 219% profit with a lifetime collection of 127.49 crore. The theatrical rights in India and overseas were sold at 39 crore and 17 crore, respectively. The satellite rights were sold at 23 crore, and music rights were sold at 8 crore!

Mohendo Daro – Budget & Collection

Ashutosh Gowariker’s film was made on a budget of almost 125 crore and earned 58 crore in its lifetime. However, the film earned almost 60+ crore from theatrical, satellite, and music rights.

Clearly, Rustom was a winner of this box office clash earning way higher than Hrithik Roshan’s Mohenjo Daro. Hopefully, Akshay Kumar claims his throne back with this Independence Day release Khel Khel Mein.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

