Borderlands Box Office (North America): Heading Towards A Disaster As It Marks Dismal Debut Against A Reported Budget Of $110 Million+ Budget

The future looks grim for the Lionsgate video game adaptation of Borderlands, which appears to be drowning at the box office. There is no life vest in sight, as Borderlands recorded the lowest opening weekend of 2024, tragically indicating that the Lionsgate film with an A-list cast is destined to sink.

After being panned by critics and audiences, the Borderlands movie secured an unimpressive fourth-place debut at the North American (U.S. and Canada) box office.

Hoping to bank on the recent trend of successful video game adaptation, Borderlands gambled big with a $115 million production budget that, in all likelihood, will not pay off, considering the dismal start at the box office. The film that packed the star power of massive celebrities in the industry like Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and recent Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis had an abysmal opening day, raking in $4.4 million, including Thursday night previews.

After a three-day opening weekend, Borderlands has earned $8.8M in total, barely making a dent in its staggering budget. After the dismal start, the writing is on the wall for the Lionsgate film, treading toward a bleak future.

Right from the start, Borderlands had a tough go debuting alongside an extremely popular hit, Deadpool and Wolverine, which still governed the box office coming out of its third weekend. However, Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us, which also debuted alongside Borderlands, managed to double its $25 million budget in the U.S.

Borderlands also garnered 10% critic scores and a D+ audience, CinemaScore, suggesting that there were some fundamental flaws with the movie itself that failed to impress the viewers.

Deadpool and Wolverine retained their top spot at the domestic box office, raking in $54M, while It Ends With Us came in second with $50M. Twisters landed the third spot with $15.4M, and Borderlands came in last.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

