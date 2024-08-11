Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’ had one of the most high-profile relationships and were often talked about in the entertainment industry. Their love was a testament to sacred relationships, as they were very much labeled as Romeo and Juliet for a period of time.

The pop stars first met as young teenagers in 2009 and quickly became close friends. After going on a date, they made a public debut at the Oscars party in 2011 as a couple. Despite their fresh and pure love, the two didn’t last long and had an off-and-on relationship for years, until their final split in 2018. Ultimately, Bieber rekindled his romance with Hailey Bieber , and the two got married in the same year. Currently, both Bieber and Gomez are happy with their present partners. To honor and cherish the history of their love, here are some things that you didn’t know about their relationship.

Justin Bieber Had a Tattoo of Selena (Now Covered)

Most of Justin Bieber’s body is covered in tattoos, and while each tattoo has its meaning, one of them used to be special. Bieber once inked a version of Gomez on his left wrist, however, after their breakup, the What Do You Mean singer erased it by covering it up. The cover-up got awkward when Jelena got back together, and Gomez learned that he had changed her face.

Selena Gomez’s Friends and Family Didn’t Approve of Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez has been friends with Taylor Swift for years, and it is somewhat heartbreaking to know that your BFF doesn’t approve of your partner. Back in 2013’s Billboard Music Awards, Swift threw a shade on the couple as she couldn’t contain her disgust. Not only her but even Gomez’ mother, Mandy Teefey, also admitted that she’s not a fan of Bieber and wasn’t happy when the two got back together. Even many fans speculated that the two broke up because of Gomez’s mother, however, the Wolf singer denied the claims and shared that it was her own decision.

Justin Bieber Went On Stage To Get Selena Back

After their heartbreaking breakup, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez weren’t an item between 2014 and 2017. Their dark time led both of them to express their pain in several ways. Years after their breakup, Bieber reached a stage to express his grief of losing Gomez. His words were shared by PEOPLE, “He knows what he did wrong in the past and understands that Selena deserves better. He wants to be with her and will do anything to prove he can be a great boyfriend.”

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s First Date At IHOP

Many fans believe that Gomez and Bieber’s first date might be full of fairy tales, however, it was like any other normal date. The two went to IHOP on their first official date, and often took regular places for their following dates.

Justin Bieber was Selena Gomez’ First Love

Believe it or not, Gomez’s first love was Justin Bieber, and every fan of the ex-couple believed that they belonged together. However, love cannot be realistic, as there are a whole other things to consider in a relationship other than love. PEOPLE revealed that both were each other’s first love.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Wrote Songs About Each Other

When both partners are famous singers, it is quite obvious to write songs about your partner or the relationship. That’s what happened when Gomez and Bieber dated, and wrote plenty of songs about their time together, and time apart. Bieber and Gomez wrote songs like Where Are U Now, I Want You To Know, Hold Tight, All That Matters, Come & Get It, Forget Forever, Nobody Does It Like You, The Heart Want What It Wants, and Love Will Remember. There were more songs by Bieber from his Purpose album, What Do You Mean?, Sorry, and Mark My Words, which were about their relationship.

Selena Gomez Referred To Justin Bieber As Her Little Brother

Back when Gomez appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’s show Ellen, the host questioned Gomez about their relationship and the singer had a shocking answer. She referred to her boyfriend, Bieber, as her little brother, adding, “He’s little! He’s like my little brother.” Despite her white lies, Ellen caught her and addressed the truth a year later when the two made their relationship public.

