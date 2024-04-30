Justin Bieber left his fans concerned with his recent pictures, but his wife, Hailey Bieber, reacted oppositely to his alleged teary-eyed pictures. Justin posted a carousel of images on his social media handle, which received millions of likes and comments, and his fans have shown support for his seemingly crying images.

Justin is a global star owing to his musical career. He rose to fame in his teenage years with the song Baby. He was also in the news for his relationship with Selena Gomez, who is also a renowned personality in the music industry. Their fans still reminisce about the past, while Hailey’s fans rejoice in her union with Bieber. The Selenators and Hailey fans often clash online, which sometimes turns ugly.

Recently, Justin Bieber posted many photos on his Instagram handle without any caption. It included pictures of him from the stage performing, amongst other things. But what caught everyone’s attention were these two pictures where Justin is sporting a white jacket and green bucket hat. There are two pictures of him in that attire, and in both of them, he has a tear in his eye. In one of them, the tears from the eyes could be seen rolling down.

Justin Bieber’s post received multiple likes from his followers, including his wife, Hailey Bieber. The Rhode skincare founder also posted an unexpected comment under the post, which has garnered negative reactions from the netizens. While people were concerned about Justin’s mental health, they enquired about what happened and why is he crying. Hailey wrote, “a pretty crier.”

One of the users criticizing Hailey Bieber’s comment wrote, “They call it attention seeking.”

Another quipped, “Everybody worries because he is crying 😂 and his girl commented, “a pretty crier.”

One user suggested, “Leave Hailey, get sober, and out Diddy.”

Followed by another saying, “A pretty crier? Huh! Yes, he’s beautiful. Beautifully Broken, Mrs Bieber? WOW, I hope you’re holding Justin up in prayer. He needs an impeccably strong support system right now and probably has needed that for a very long time… That which is done in the dark will be brought to the light…. Always remember that!”

And one defending Hailey Bieber commented, “she is your the worlds biggest fan ever.”

Another said, “He’s sad he chose the wrong girl.”

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Previously, there were rumors about Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s divorce, but they turned out to be mere gossip.

