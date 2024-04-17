Coachella 2024 was LIT, and our favorite Hollywood celebrities were in attendance. One could call it a festival of love, as Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky left fans in awe with their PDA moments. Justin Bieber also marked his presence with Hailey Bieber, but netizens are upset about his dull reaction to Taylor Swift’s song playing in the background.

As most know, Taylor Swift is Justin‘s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez’s best friend. She has been there for the Single Soon actress during her breakup and depression phase. If that’s not enough, JB sided with the American record executive during Tay’s feud with Scooter Braun. Needless to say, there are major rifts between the duo.

A video from Coachella 2024 showcases Justin Bieber standing amid the crowd. Taylor Swift’s Karma was playing in the background. While the fans were vibing and having the best time, JB maintained a poker face as if he was only waiting for the song to conclude. His not-so-sporty reaction did not go very well with Swifties who brutally trolled him.

A Taylor Swift fan reacted, “He so miserable lmao”

Another slammed, “Hes such a loser LMFAOOO good riddance”

A user wrote, “Bitter vengeful man.”

“Omg just move to a song. It’s not that serious,” a viewer commented.

“He’s so musty omg,” wrote another.

Take a look at the viral video below:

You know how bitter you gotta be toward someone for you to not even nod a little to their song… at a MUSIC festival pic.twitter.com/ovzbFWZx77 — Selena’s Defense Attorney (fan account) (@imthebrownboy) April 17, 2024

About Taylor Swift & Scooter Braun

In 2019, Taylor Swift entered a dispute with her record label, Big Machine Records. Its owner, Scott Borchetta, sold the company to Scooter Braun, the owner of all of the masters and music videos, including Tay’s first six studio albums.

Tay claimed she had tried to purchase the masters from Big Machine, but they offered unfavorable conditions. She called Scooter Braun an “incessant, manipulative bully” and was not okay with him owning her masters.

The consequence of it all was Taylor Swift re-recording all her five studio albums – Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version), Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), and 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

About Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez’s relationship

Jelena began dating around 2010 and broke up in May 2018. Their long-term relationship was mostly on and off, and the duo dated several others during their time together.

In 2018, Justin Bieber moved on with Hailey Bieber. On the other hand, Selena Gomez began dating Benny Blanco in 2023.

