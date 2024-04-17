Hollywood flick Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is continuing to bring in some footfalls. The film has been consistent so far this week with 0.86 crore coming on Monday and then staying stable at 0.87 crore on Tuesday. On Friday, the film had brought in 1.43 crore and it’s good to see that the drop is less than 50%.

That said, one actually expected the collections to be even better. There is hardly any competition now from new Eid releases and the film has also got back a few shows on the premium IMAX and 3D formats. Since this one is a set film, the collections should have ideally stayed over the 1 crore mark on each of the weekdays as well. It may just happen though that audiences are just not really keen to spend more time on theatres during weekdays and hence big jump may come again over the weekend for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The film has now reached 87.64 crores and with a spike in numbers expected today due to partial holiday of Ramanavami, it may touch 90 crores by tomorrow itself. Even if that doesn’t happen then by Friday morning the film will certainly cross 90 crores. Post that 100 Crore Club entry would be a cakewalk now since the biggest threat in the form of Eid releases has gone past by and it’s all about consolidating well with small incremental collections on a daily basis for next two months.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Tillu Square At The Worldwide Box Office (After 19 Days): Surpasses The Lifetime Collection Of Nani’s Dasara!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News