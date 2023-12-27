On November 3, 2023, Toho Studios released what many consider to be one of the best Godzilla films in recent times — “Godzilla Minus One.” Then, Legendary Pictures came out with their first live-action series featuring the not-so-gentle giant in “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” on November 17, 2023. They had also recently created an animated series based on King Kong called “Skull Island” on June 22, 2023.

With that being said — 2023 was Godzilla’s year, without a doubt! However, there’s a big difference between the Godzilla movies from Toho Studios and Legendary Pictures. Simply put, Toho owns Godzilla. However, Legendary Pictures secured the rights to the giant 500-ft lizard and other monsters in the Kaiju universe in 2014, ultimately coming up with a ‘Hollywood’ version known as the MonsterVerse.

What is The MonsterVerse?

The MonsterVerse. is another cinematic universe similar to Marvel and D.C.’s universes, but instead of superheroes saving the world, we have Godzilla and his monster buddies fighting to destroy it. As far as the franchise is concerned, it has four movies, two T.V. shows, and an upcoming film scheduled for release in 2024.

Like every other cinematic universe, the MonsterVerse. also has a particular order to watch its films. So, you can watch these movies chronologically or in their release order. However, it is recommended to watch the movies chronologically better to understand the ideas and context of the films.

Release Order of The MonsterVerse Movies

Godzilla (2014)

2014’s “Godzilla” marked the start of the MonsterVerse. It stars Aaron Taylor Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen, Ken Watanabe, and Bryan Cranston. The movie revolves around humans discovering Godzilla’s existence as he fights two giant, violent, parasitic monsters that threaten humanity. It’s shown from the perspective of a U.S. military lieutenant who unwillingly gets caught up in the Giants’ fight.

Kong: Skull Island (2017)

MonsterVerse. always manages to have the most decorated cast in their movies. “Kong: Skull Island” was released in 2017 and stars Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman and Brie Larson. The film revolves around King Kong and not Godzilla and is set about 40 years before the events of “Godzilla” (2014). It revolves around Monarch (won’t be wrong to call it the MonsterVerse. equivalent of Marvel’s S.H.I.E.L.D.) personnel who go to a remote island uninvited, only to be faced by a very angry Kong.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” was released on May 31, 2019, and stars Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, and Charles Dance. The movie introduces almost all the other ‘Titans’ from the “Godzilla” universe into the MonsterVerse. Franchise. The premise essentially revolves around Godzilla and Mothra fighting against multiple antagonist monsters.

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

“Godzilla vs. Kong” was released in 2021 and stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Lance Reddick, and Kyle Chandler. It’s the first movie in the franchise that links Godzilla to Kong and shows humans orchestrating a fight between the two.

Skull Island (2023)

“Skull Island” is an anime-like, animated T.V. show that is a direct sequel to “Kong: Skull Island.” The series is set in 1990 and follows a shipwreck crew stranded on the unforgiving Skull Island.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (2023)

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” was released quite recently, on November 17, 2023, on AppleTV+. It stars Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Wyatt Russell, and Kurt Russell. It’s set instantly after the events of the first Godzilla movie and alternates between two timelines: 2015 and 1950. It follows two siblings searching for their missing father, who allegedly had connections with Monarch.

Godzilla vs. Kong: The New Empire (2024)

The upcoming film stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, and many more. It’s set to explore Kong and Godzilla’s dynamic and their alliance against more antagonistic monsters.

Apart from “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” all the films are available on Max. Chronological Order of The MonsterVerse Movies

This is how the movies fit into the timeline of the MonsterVerse:

Kong: Skull Island (2017)

Skull Island (2023)

Godzilla (2014)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (2023)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024)

Legendary Pictures recently released a trailer for the upcoming release “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” which is scheduled for release on April 12, 2024.

