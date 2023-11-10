The Marvels has hit the theatres and has been receiving mixed responses from the audience across the globe. Brie Larson reprising her Captain Marvel role and fighting against all the odds while joining forces with two other powerful women, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani), is everything we have been waiting for. While the wait is over, a few days back, Marvel Studios shared a video clip spilling a major comic book villain cameo. Scroll to read!

Before the film could be released in the theatres, there were a lot of leaked videos surfacing online, including a post-credit scene that stirred up the internet and netizens into buzzing theories and discussions. While those videos have been taken down, Marvel Studios itself left a major cameo leak in one of their videos.

The official Marvel’s X account shared a video combining shots from the film and left a significant detail in the clip. If you blink, you might miss it, but the scrutinized eye of the media found the similarity and identified the character. Fourteen seconds into the video, you will see Brie Larson, aka Captain Marvel, standing in front of a huge screen with tentacles hanging around like wires with two eyes and a down-turned mouth.

While not everyone can identify the character, the comic book fans were quick to spot the presence of The Supreme Intelligence in the clip. This Kree overlord was first introduced in 1967’s Fantastic Four #65 as its sole purpose is to protect the supremacy of Kree.

Check out the clip here shared on X:

While this is the first time we see The Supreme Intelligence in its authentic self, the way it’s described in the comics, the character was introduced in MCU back in 2019’s Captain Marvel. In that movie, The Supreme Intelligence came in the human form of Annette Benning. We won’t spoil you further by stating whether The Supreme Intelligence has a major influence in the movie or not as that is for you to watch and enjoy!

With the film’s release, while everyone has been appreciating Brie Larson’s performance as Captain Marvel, it’s Iman Vellani who is receiving the most appreciation as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. The film also introduce an Asian character, Prince Yan, in the film, which has been played by the South Korean actor Park Seo Joon.

The Marvels is now showing in your nearby theatres!

