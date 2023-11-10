Not everyone is as lucky as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to find their way back to each other years later. We’ve previously seen couples like Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, and Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner call it quits while the world saw them as ‘made for each other.’ Another example is Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez; their fans still struggle to accept that they have moved on. Scroll below for another heartbreaking memory from their past.

Selena called it quits with Justin in May 2018. Their on-and-off relationship gained the utmost radar despite their very successful careers and continues to do so to date. Bieber moved on and tied the knot with Hailey Baldwin the same year, but unfortunately, Jelena fans have still not given their blessings. Time and again, videos of the ex-couple are floating around the internet, and JB’s wife has to face unnecessary backlash over allegedly being the ‘homewrecker.’

In a resurfaced video, Selena Gomez showed Justin Bieber support by turning up for his hockey game. He could be heard telling her, “Babe, come on.” JB then takes Sel to his dressing room, and she’s later spotted donning his jersey inside their car.

Selena Gomez was hiding her face as paparazzi clicked their favorite couple. The moment broke our hearts as it indeed felt like they were meant to be.

A Jelena fan reacted to the resurfaced video and wrote, “The way he said “baby” tho.”

Another commented, “I still miss Jelena…”

“True love can never just love in peace,” wrote another.

A Selena Gomez fan wrote, “Hope God will be fair for Selena to give her the best man ever and much better than Justin soon, hope so much because not easy to live under previous relationship”

Another shared, “True love, wrong time

I wish they come back together; they were the best couple everrr…”

Take a look at the viral video below:

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez is living her single life. She was recently seen enjoying her girls’ night out with Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift, Cara Delevingne, and Sophie Turner.

She also has been facing a lot of backlash over her “social media break,” which doesn’t seem like one! The Rare Beauty owner has been active, liking other posts and sharing pictures on her Instagram stories. Netizens have been questioning her stand.

