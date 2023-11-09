British actor Daniel Craig’s resume is as impressive as it could be. Throughout his acting career that spans decades, the actor has proved that he is not only one of the most versatile actors, but his talent has no bounds. After struggling for years, Craig found popularity in the late 90s and early 2000s, but her global popularity came in 2006, when he played the role of British spy James Bond in Casino Royale. But, it is not the five-part film franchise that is the actor’s highest-paid job, but it is another Netflix film series. Let’s understand why.

Craig began his acting journey when he was just a teenager with theatre. The actor then went on to do some minor roles in television shows, such as Boon, Zorro, and more. His breakout role came with the 1996 movie Our Friends in the North.

Daniel Craig has often mentioned that he did not think he was the right person to step into Pierce Brosnan’s shoes to play 007, but he proved himself wrong with the love that he received for the role. Well, not only love but also some hefty paychecks that he received to play the savage character.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the actor, who brought the grittiest and the hottest version of James Bond, received $3.2 million for the 2006 film Casino Royale. With his popularity, the amount in the cheques increased as he earned $7.2 million for Quantum of Solace, $20 million for Skyfall, and $30 million for Spectre. His salary was reportedly cut by $5 million for the 2021 film No Time To Die and he earned $25 million for it. Daniel Craig has, therefore, earned a whopping $85.4 million throughout his run playing the spy.

Well, you would be surprised to learn that this is nothing compared to what the actor was paid for the two sequels to his 2019 film Knives Out. Daniel Craig’s salary for the first instalment in the film franchise is still unknown, but the movie, which was allegedly made on a budget of $40 million, made over $311 million at the box office. As per Variety, this made Netflix crack a record-breaking deal for two Knives Out sequels and reportedly paid Craig over $100 million to reprise his role as Detective Benoit Blanc.

This means that Craig has made a lot more than $100 million with the Knives Out film series, and that is pretty more than what he earned by portraying James Bond.

