Matthew Perry, who was known for playing our beloved sarcasm king, Chandler Bing, on Friends, passed away on October 28 at 54. The actor was found unconscious in the hot tub of his LA house. The actor’s passing came as a shock to his fans, and in his memory, many also flooded the Friends apartment in Manhattan, New York, with tributes. As several people are also revisiting the actor’s life written in his memoir, talks about his biopic are going on. As Zac Efron has come up to portray Perry, here are four more actors that we think can play the late actor with sheer brilliance.

While Perry led a life in the public eye for most of his adult years, it would not be an easy task to play him, keeping in mind his struggles with substance and alcohol. Moreover, what we saw on Friends, the scenes behind the camera were a lot different, as Perry has even mentioned how he did not remember shooting a few seasons of the show.

While High School Musical star Zac Efron has shown interest in playing Matthre Perry in his biopic, actors like Cole Sprouse, Daniel Radcliffe, and more could also be a perfect fit for the role. Let’s learn more about it.

Cole Sprouse

Cole Sprouse is the only young actor at the moment who has closely witnessed Matthew Perry’s work as Chandler Bing on Friends. The Riverdale star played Ross’s son Ben on the show and shared scenes with almost all six stars. His age is also appropriate to portray the role and let’s not forget how talented the actor is.

Zac Efron

Since the actor has previously been approached to play his 17 Again co-star Matthew Perry, we understand the reason behind it. Not only is Efron talented, but he might be able to explore the comic side as well as the substance addiction side of the late actor. The High School Musical star has now called Perry his role model and added how he is honored to hear that the late actor was thinking of him to lead his biopic.

Daniel Radcliffe

Yes, the Harry Potter star. Keeping the actor’s age, physique and talent in mind, he could be the perfect one to play Matthew Perry. We should also remember his impeccable transformation as Weird Al in the latter’s 2022 biopic.

Timothee Chalamet

One must never doubt Timothee Chalamet’s commendable acting skills. The actor is brilliant, and there is no doubt about that. While he is already taking forward the legacy of playing Willy Wonka, he might nail his role as Matthew Perry. We should also not forget how hard the actor works for every role he takes up.

Jeremy Allen White

The Bear star is already an ace when it comes to comedy and drama. Jeremy Allen White’s experience and expertise in the field can be helpful in bringing out a perfect biopic for the late Friends star.

