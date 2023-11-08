Priscilla Presley has long been a figure of fascination, her life inextricably linked to the enduring legacy of Elvis Presley. Their love story, with all its public glare and private complexities, still captures the imagination of millions around the world.

Since the King of Rock and Roll’s untimely departure, Priscilla has navigated life with a grace that befits her status as rock royalty. Yet, amidst the myriad changes and chapters that followed, one constant remained: she never remarried. The reason behind this choice is as poignant as the romance that once enthralled a nation.

The Beginning Of A Story

Decades have passed since Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley parted ways in 1973, but the aura of their storied romance refuses to fade. The actress and entrepreneur Priscilla opened her heart during a Las Vegas Q&A, revealing the tender reasons behind her decision to remain single after their divorce. She candidly shared that marrying again was something she felt Elvis “could not handle” during his lifetime. In an intimate revelation to the captivated audience at South Point Casino, Priscilla confessed that the thought of another marriage after Elvis was unfathomable to her.

The whisperings had long circulated that Priscilla had taken a vow, one of the heart, to not entertain matrimony while Elvis walked the earth. At 78, she may not have confirmed these murmurs, but she was transparent about her disinterest in remarriage even after the music icon’s death in 1977. Elvis was, in her words, irreplaceable. No one else could ever hope to fill his blue suede shoes.

Lifestyle Choices

Priscilla also touched upon a more personal aspect of their life: their decision not to have more children after the birth of their cherished daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in 1968. Elvis’s hectic life of fame and the guilt he felt over his absence during Lisa’s formative years weighed heavily on the decision. He felt he could not divide his focus further, giving any less to his career or to the idea of expanding their family.

The complexity of Priscilla’s relationship with Elvis has been chronicled in her 1985 memoir, “Elvis and Me,” which found a new audience with its recent film adaptation. With Priscilla at the helm as executive producer, the film aimed to capture the essence of their bond. Despite receiving Priscilla’s endorsement, the adaptation faced criticism from her daughter, Lisa Marie prior to her own tragic passing at 54 years old.

Reservations

Lisa Marie voiced her concerns to director Sofia Coppola, per a published email by Variety. She feared the portrayal of her father and worried about her mother’s legacy, questioning the perspective the film might cast on the iconic singer. Her protective instinct over both parents shone through her words, highlighting a desire to maintain the dignity of the Presley name.

While responses from Sofia Coppola and Lisa Marie’s estate were not forthcoming when E! News reached out, Coppola’s written reply to Lisa Marie’s concerns hinted at a hope for reconciliation of perspectives—a desire that the film would honor both Elvis and Priscilla with the care and depth they deserve.

