After months of anticipation from fans of serious political storytelling, Menem is finally ready to reach viewers. The series, which has drawn attention for its bold take on power, politics, and personal tragedy, will soon begin streaming on Prime Video. The launch date carries symbolic weight, as it coincides with Argentina’s Independence Day.

While inspired by real events, Menem is not a straight biography. It blends historical facts with fiction to explore the impact of one of Argentina’s most controversial leaders, Carlos Saúl Menem, whose rule during the 1990s brought dramatic change to the country. The story is told through the lens of a family from La Rioja, Menem’s birthplace, whose lives become entangled with his presidency.

Streaming Details

The streaming platform, Prime Video took to its Instagram handle to announce the Menem’s OTT release date. The announcement post was in Spanish, which roughly translates to, “NO ONE CAN DENY IT. The new series ‘MENEM’ premieres on July 9th only on Prime Video.”

This means the series will begin streaming on Prime Video on July 9, 2025. The six-episode series will be available to audiences with a subscription, offering a gripping take on one of Argentina’s most dramatic decades.

Plot Summary, Cast & Crew

The series tells the tale of a modest family whose luck changes after they enter the inner circle of the president. And while the country transforms in all sorts of ways, this family’s story tells the very personal price of political ambition. The series moves through high-profile moments like dollarization of the economy, the bombing in Buenos Aires, the death of Menem’s son, amongst others. Each event courses through the characters’ lives with all of the emotional weight one would expect, capturing how public decisions impact private lives.

Leonardo Sbaraglia portrays Carlos Menem brilliantly. He captures the enigma of the popular, ambitious, contradictory leader. Juan Minujín plays Olegario Salas, the photographer who documented the presidency from close quarters.

The direction is handled by Ariel Winograd (El Robo del Siglo) and Fernando Alcalde, and the writing partners include Mariana Levy, Federico Levin, Luciana Porchietto, Silvina Olschansky, and Guillermo Salmerón. The production is done by Claxson and Yulgok Media, which has Mariano Varela as the showrunner and Mariano Kohan as the Executive Producer.

Check out the trailer of Menem below:

