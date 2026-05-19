Prime Video’s Off Campus ended its first season with emotional reunions, shocking reveals, and plenty of unresolved drama. While Garrett and Hannah finally found a hopeful path forward, the finale also opened the door to even bigger complications for Briar University’s favorite students.

With Hunter Davenport’s arrival shaking up Dean and Allie’s romance, fans are already looking ahead to Season 2. Here are the biggest unanswered questions after that explosive finale.

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Off Campus Ending Explained: Are Garrett & Hannah Really Endgame?

In Season 1, Hannah finally shared the sad truth about her past, and Garrett faced his fear of turning into his cruel father. This gave fans the big emotional moment they had been waiting for.

Getting back together felt real and deserved, but Hannah and Garrett’s relationship is still delicate. Season 2 will likely show if they can heal from their past, stay strong together, and manage love, college life, and hockey at the same time.

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Hunter Davenport Mystery: What Happened Between Hunter & Summer?

The biggest mystery of the finale centers on Hunter’s past with Dean’s sister, Summer.

Dean’s intense hatred toward Hunter suggests something serious happened before Briar University, but the show has not yet revealed the truth. This new storyline is completely different from Elle Kennedy’s books, leaving even longtime readers guessing.

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Dean & Allie Season 2 Drama: Can Their Relationship Survive Hunter?

Dean and Allie’s casual romance became instantly more complicated when it was revealed that Allie unknowingly hooked up with Hunter before things became serious with Dean.

Now, with jealousy, awkward past drama, and lingering feelings, Season 2 will likely test if Dean and Allie can survive the complicated love triangle.

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Off Campus Finale Twist: Will Dean Forgive Allie After Hunter Reveal?

Although Dean looked really angry, but it’s not clear if he is mad at Hunter, Allie, or just everything happening around him.

Allie didn’t really do anything wrong, so fans are curious to see if Dean stays calm and handles things in a mature way or lets his feelings make the situation worse.

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Logan’s Future In Off Campus Season 2: Will He Confess His Feelings?

Throughout Season 1, Logan quietly struggled with his feelings for Hannah while remaining loyal to Garrett.

Now that Garrett and Hannah are back together, Logan might try to hide how he feels, but those leftover emotions could still cause problems in the friend group later on.

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Briar University Hockey Drama: Will Logan Replace Garrett As Team Captain?

Garrett’s suspension gave Logan the chance to step into a leadership role as captain of the Hawks.

Season 2 may show if Garrett gets his old position back or if Logan stepping up changes the team’s balance, which could add even more sports drama along with the romance.

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Hunter Davenport’s Arrival Could Completely Change Off Campus Season 2

Hunter’s early introduction suggests Off Campus is expanding beyond the original book structure, potentially combining multiple storylines at once.

As Briar University grows messier, Hunter may become one of the show’s most important characters, setting up future rivalries, romances, and emotional twists.

Off Campus Season 2 Outlook: Why Fans Should Expect More Drama?

Off Campus Season 1 ended by giving fans closure for Garrett and Hannah while planting the seeds for far more complicated drama ahead.

With Hunter’s mysterious past, Dean and Allie’s uncertain future, Logan’s unresolved emotions, and Briar hockey tensions all brewing, Season 2 has the potential to be even more chaotic, emotional, and addictive than the first. For fans, the wait for answers has officially begun.

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