Another book-to-screen adaptation is ready for release after the success of shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty, Maxton Hall, and Bridgerton. Off Campus is an upcoming series based on the bestselling book series by Elle Kennedy. Here’s what we know about the first season of the awaited show.

Off Campus Season 1: What We Know About Book To Screen Adapted Series

The series revolves around “an elite ice hockey team and the women in their lives as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery.” The focus of the show is on “forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood.”

The first season is based on Hannah’s and Garrett’s love story. It features the opposites-attract trope, with a quiet songwriter and Briar University’s star hockey athlete. Season two will focus on another couple of the novel series. Louisa Levy is the creator of the awaited Prime Video adaptation.

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It remains to be seen how the audience will respond. Many book fans were unhappy with the cast of the soon-to-be-streaming show.

Off Campus Season 1: Cast Details & Release Date

As for the main cast of the Off Campus series ahead, Ella Bright is Hannah Wells, Belmont Cameli is Garrett Graham, Mika Abdalla is Allie Hayes, Antonio Cipriano is John Logan, Jalen Thomas Brooks is John Tucker, Josh Heuston is Justin Kohl, and Stephen Kalyn is Dean Di Laurentis.

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Other names include Steve Howey as Phil Graham and Khobe Clarke as Beau Maxwell. AJ Abell, Francesca Bianchi, Kai Bradbury, Karis Cameron, Josh Chambers, Riley Davis, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Dylan Kingwell, Lauren Patten, Julia Sarah Stone, and Marlee Walchuk are also a part of the show.

Season one of Off Campus is slated to premiere all its episodes on May 13, 2026, on Prime Video in 240+ countries around the world. The popular platform has renewed the series for a second season even before the debut season’s release, hoping to make it a successful franchise.

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