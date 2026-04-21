Season five of Bridgerton has been currently in production for a couple of weeks now, and the focus has now shifted to Francesca Bridgerton’s story with Michaela Stirling. The mantle has been passed over to Hannah Dodd and Masali Baduza, who play them. Here’s what fans can expect from it.

Bridgerton Season 5: Jess Brownell On Time Jump, Second Chance Romance & More

Season five will feature a two-year time jump, giving Francesca and Michaela time to grieve John’s loss and move on with their romance. The themes of the edition will see second-chance romance and yearning. Masali previously called the two characters magnets drawn to each other.

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Jess Brownell, the showrunner since the third season, told Netflix that the aim is to present “a realistic view of queer love onscreen,” which will end up with the characters getting “a happily ever after.” Francesca and Michaela’s journey will feature “familiarity and seeing someone in a new light.”

After all, the two knew each other before their season, like Penelope and Colin, and unlike other love stories, namely Kate-Anthony, Daphne-Simon, and Benedict-Sophie, who met each other in their own seasons. “To make an entire season about a sapphic relationship feels huge,” Jess expressed.

She continued, “This show, in so many ways, is about allowing people to see themselves represented, allowing themselves to dream, and imagining themselves in these fantastical roles. It never felt right to not be inclusive of queer love as well within that fantasy,” referring to all the representation.

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The show will not just focus on yearning and grieving but also on finding love that heals. Jess divulged, “It is going to be a season about queer joy. It is not going to be a season about queer trauma.” While there will be obstacles, as in every Bridgerton love story, the focus will be on joy and happily-ever-after.

“We are still always grounding our love stories in the fact that this series is about joy. It’s about humor,” the showrunner mused. She also revealed that she is excited to include queer artists in the musical backdrop of the new season. After all, the soundtrack is a key part of each Bridgerton edition.

Bridgerton: Where Francesca & Michaela Left Off In Season 4

For those unversed, season four wrapped up with Francesca in mourning after the death of her husband, John Stirling, who was Michaela’s cousin brother. Despite Francesca asking Michaela to stay so they could lean on each other, the latter left soon after, scared of the feelings in her heart.

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