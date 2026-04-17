Netflix is continuing to work on more Emily Henry novels for its upcoming slate of films, with an adaptation of 2020’s Beach Read well underway. Fans of Emily Henry have been waiting with bated breath to see who will be playing the lead roles of January Andrews and Augustus Everett.

We finally have the answer to that burning question. Read on to learn more.

Beach Read Cast & Plot

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Phoebe Dynevor will be the lead actors in Netflix’s Beach Read adaptation. Phoebe will be starring as January Andrews, a romance author who’s become disillusioned with the idea of romance after discovering that her late father was an unfaithful adulterer. Patrick will be playing Augustus Everett, January’s former college classmate, who’s also a writer in a creative slump.

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The two of them cross paths while residing in neighboring beach houses in Michigan and come up with a plan to help each other. Augustus decides to experiment with January’s genre and write a fairytale romance, prompting her to give him a tour of the most romantic locations she can think of. And January decides to experiment with Augustus’s genre and write a hard-hitting novel, Augustus will introduce her to the surviving members of a cult he knows about.

As the duo embark on their partnership and venture out of their comfort zones, maybe they’ll find a new lease on love and fulfillment with each other after all.

More About Phoebe Dynevor & Patrick Schwarzenegger

Both Patrick Schwarzenegger and Phoebe Dynevor have numerous roles to their credit in Hollywood. Phoebe started out as a teenage actress in 2009’s Waterloo Road, but she’s currently best known for her leading role on the Netflix mainstay Bridgerton, where she plays Daphne Bridgerton. Her character was the main focus of the first season, which focused on her engagement and love affair with Simon Basset, who initially courts her as a ruse before falling in love for real.

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Patrick Schwarzenegger is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver and has had high-profile roles in Amazon Prime’s Gen V, where he played the recurring role of Luke Riordan, or Golden Boy, during the first season. Since then, Patrick has gone on to star as NFL player Tim Tebow in American Sports Story and, in season 3 of The White Lotus, in the leading role of Saxon Ratliff.

Netflix Expands Emily Henry Universe With Beach Read After Happy Place Adaptation

Beach Read is not the first Emily Henry novel to get optioned by Netflix. The streaming service has also licensed 2023’s Happy Place for a television series adaptation.

Netflix has also adapted the 2021 novel People We Meet On Vacation into a 2026 film of the same name, starring John Blyth and Emily Bader. The film was warmly received by critics with a 76% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

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