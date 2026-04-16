The popularity of Let Him Go, starring Kevin Costner and Diane Lane, is steadily rising. But is it really worth streaming? Should you add this intense family drama to your watchlist? Here’s a quick breakdown of the film’s key strengths and weaknesses to help you decide if it’s the right pick for your next movie night.

Let Him Go, starring Kevin Costner and Diane Lane, is a neo-Western thriller written and directed by Thomas Bezucha. The 2020 film follows the struggles of grandparents trying to get their grandchild back. Nearly half a decade after its initial release, the Hollywood film is gaining popularity on Netflix. It is currently number one in four countries in Netflix’s weekly Top 10 watchlist, including Belgium, Croatia, Malta, and New Caledonia, while ranking second in several others. This sudden surge in popularity raises a question: with a runtime of 1 hour and 54 minutes, is it really suitable for everyone?

Plot of Let Him Go

George Blackledge, played by Kevin Costner, is a retired sheriff living a peaceful life with his wife, Margaret Blackledge, played by Diane Lane. They share this happiness with their son, daughter-in-law, and grandchild. Tragedy strikes when their son dies in an accident, and their daughter-in-law, Lorna, played by Kayli Carter, remarries Donnie Weboy, played by Will Brittain.

Soon after, without informing the Blackledges, Donnie takes the new family off the grid to the Dakotas. Determined to bring her grandchild back, Margaret sets out on a journey, with George accompanying her on a road trip to retrieve him.

Let Him Go: Watch Or Skip

One major reason you might not want to watch the film is its predictability. If you have seen the trailer, you have essentially seen the entire movie. For casual viewers, that might actually work in its favor, as you can keep it playing in the background and still follow the story without missing much. Even when new characters are introduced during the road trip portions, the narrative remains simple enough to understand without constant attention.

The film opens with a married couple losing their son, followed by their daughter-in-law and grandchild moving away, placing them in deep grief. However, the lead pair struggles to convincingly portray that emotional weight. Their performances are adequate but not particularly compelling, and the script does not give them enough room to explore intense emotional moments in depth.

Another drawback is the pacing. The film is extremely slow, with most of the tension and action reserved for the third act. Reaching that point requires patience, and even then, the payoff may feel underwhelming. The climactic moments lack excitement, and the predictability continues to dilute the impact. Towards the end, the film also takes certain liberties with logic and realism, though going into detail would lead to spoilers.

The slow start might also mislead some viewers into expecting a less violent film. While it is not excessively graphic, there are moments of violence that could feel unsettling to some, while others may not be bothered at all.

On the positive side, the cinematography is a strong highlight. The film has a distinct visual charm, with its 1960s setting captured effectively, giving it an authentic and immersive period feel.

Let Him Go Trailer

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