Kevin Costner, who is still nursing wounds from his high-profile split, has allegedly been quietly making moves on Demi Moore for months. According to new reports, the Yellowstone alum wasted no time swooping in to offer a comforting presence after her devastating Oscar loss, one that saw 26-year-old Mikey Madison snatch the trophy Moore seemed destined to take home.

Longtime Crush Comes To the Surface

Despite her Golden Globe and SAG Award victories, the 62-year-old actress faced a brutal snub at the Academy Awards, and insiders reveal that Costner, smelling the perfect opportunity, has been reminding her just how stunning and talented she is. But those sweet words aren’t without an agenda.

An insider told RadarOnline, “It’s no secret that losing out to a woman less than half her age was a hard blow for Demi. Kevin has been going out of his way to remind her that she’s still one of the most gorgeous women in the world, but he definitely has an ulterior motive.”

Their flirtation has been simmering for some time, sources say. “Now Kevin’s looking to strike in the most gentlemanly way by cheering her on and encouraging her not to give up. He’s not just blowing smoke either; he really believes she’s massively talented and could easily get another shot at the Oscar,” they added.

Demi Moore and Kevin Costner go way back when their paths first crossed during the 1983 audition for Flashdance. However, their time together in the 2007 thriller Mr. Brooks left a lasting impression on Costner. “Nothing ever happened between them, but it’s no secret he was pretty wowed by her,” the insider added. “Any time her name has come up, he’s had nothing but good things to say.”

Billy Bob Thornton Plays Matchmaker

And now Kevin Costner is allegedly not working alone. He is reportedly enlisting Billy Bob Thornton, one of Demi Moore’s closest friends and her Landman co-star, to help pave the way. “Billy Bob has been very close to Demi for decades, so he’s the perfect person to help ease things along,” the source told the outlet. “He’s been telling Kevin to go for Demi for the longest time. It’s really up to Demi if she wants to take the flirtation further, and friends think she definitely should.”

A Touch Of Revenge For Kevin Costner?

The timing couldn’t be more interesting for Costner as his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, recently got engaged to his former friend, financier Josh Connor. “Kevin wants a bit of revenge on Christine and he’s sure she’d be jealous to see Demi on his arm,” the source said. “That’s not the only reason he wants to date Demi – but it would definitely be a bonus.”

