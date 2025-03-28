Justin Bieber is finally back in the studio, but this time, it’s not just only about his music, it seems more like a way of survival. The pop star is throwing himself into recording four years after his last album, not just to reignite his career but to salvage his crumbling marriage.

The weight of personal and professional turmoil has been pressing down on him, and according to insiders, his counselor has urged him to channel the chaos into something productive—his music.

A Studio Partnership With Fred Again

The ‘Baby’ singer has apparently teamed up with British producer Fred Again, the same creative force behind his 2019 hit with Ed Sheeran, I Don’t Care.

An insider said, “Justin is looking to make a new album with Fred. It is pretty early days but they’ve shared some studio time together. Justin has really taken the advice from his counselor to heart. Amidst all the drama of Diddy’s arrest, he’s been urged to pour his emotions into music.”

They added, “The guy’s marriage is hanging by a thread, and channeling his trauma into something creative might just be the therapy he needs. Word is that the melodies he’s crafting are packed with raw emotion. Music has always been a way for artists to process their feelings, and if he can turn this turmoil into chart-topping hits, it might save not just his marriage but also help his career massively.”

The Diddy Scandal: Fear and Uncertainty Loom

The shocking downfall of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has reportedly sent Bieber into a state of panic. The disgraced mogul, facing sex trafficking charges he vehemently denies, was once someone Bieber looked up to.

But now, there’s a fear of being dragged into the case, of potential legal troubles, and of what revelations might surface. The stress is taking its toll, shaking his six-year marriage to Hailey Bieber to its core.

Hailey Bieber’s Frustration Grows

Hailey, now a new mother to their son, Jack Blues, is said to be exhausted, not just from parenting but from Bieber’s struggles. The 31-year-old singer’s erratic behavior has allegedly worn her down, and sources claim she’s “fed up” with his inability to grow up. Their relationship, which has always been under the microscope, has been pushed to the brink.

This isn’t the first time Bieber has had to step back and reassess his life. His 2022 Justice World Tour came to an abrupt halt when he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a rare condition that left part of his face paralyzed.

Bieber has remained largely absent from the music scene despite a few features in 2023, including a guest spot on Don Toliver’s Private Landing and a remix of SZA’s Snooze. His last full-length project, Justice, came out in 2021, and since then, he’s been more of a headline than a hitmaker.

