When it was first revealed that Robert Downey Jr. would be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom, the fans went totally berserk. They were heartbroken about not seeing the actor play Iron Man, aka Tony Stark on screen anymore and this came as a perfect surprise gift for them.

A few hours ago, Marvel announced that Avengers: Doomsday is officially in production. They also revealed the full lineup of actors set to be featured in the highly anticipated superhero movie of the MCU. Some popular roles are being reprised by top stars and here’s the full list of actors announced.

Avengers Doomsday: Full List Of Confirmed Cast

Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom aka Victor von Doom

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier aka Bucky Barnes

Anthony Mackie as Captain America aka Sam Wilson

Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman aka Sue Storm

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man aka Scott Lang

Letitia Wright as Black Panther aka Shuri

Wyatt Russell as John Walker aka US Agent

Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor aka The Submariner

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing aka Ben Grimm

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova aka Black Widow

Kelsey Grammer as Beast aka Dr. Hank McCoy

Lewis Pullman as Bob

Danny Ramirez as Falcon aka Joaquin Torres

Joseph Quinn as Human Torch aka Johnny Storm

David Harbour as Red Guardian aka Alexei Shostakov

Winston Duke as M’Baku

Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost aka Ava Starr

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Patrick Stewart as Professor X aka Charles Xavier

Ian McKellen as Magneto aka Erik Lehnsherr

Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler aka Kurt Wagner

Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

James Marsden as Cyclops

Channing Tatum as Gambit aka Remy LeBeau

Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic aka Reed Richards

Avengers Doomsday: Everything We Know

For those unversed, the next MCU release is Fantastic Four: First Steps which is a reboot of the Fantastic Four film starring Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, Michael Chiklis, Kerry Washington and more. It is slated to release in the theatres on July 25, 2025. As listed above, the stars of the film will also be featured in Avengers: Doomsday, making it a crossover.

Pedro Pascal, Vaness Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will be reprising their roles as the new Fantastic Four in the Robert Downey Jr. starrer. Also, some of the actors will be returning to reprise their hit roles for example Sebvastian Stan as the Winter Soldier or Tom Hiddleston as Loki.

Fans missed names like Tom Holland as Spider Man and Chris Evans as Captain America in the list. Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, also known as the Russo Brothers, are back to direct Avengers: Doomsday and the film is set to hit the theaters on May 1, 2026, to the joy of fans and supporters.

