Camille Vasquez can defend Johnny Depp, but she drew the line at Kanye West. The high-profile attorney, who became a viral sensation during Depp’s legal battle with Amber Heard, reportedly walked away from working with the rapper after he refused to retract his anti-Semitic statements. And no, it wasn’t about controversy; it was about principle.

West, now known as Ye, had initially brought Vasquez on board to handle his business matters. But just days after hiring her, things took a turn. According to TMZ, Vasquez made it clear she wouldn’t work with Ye unless he took down his inflammatory tweets. The response? Ye refused, and Vasquez walked.

Her law firm, Brown Rudnick, still tried to salvage the partnership. They were reportedly willing to represent Ye under one condition: he had to publicly retract his statements. Instead of making amends, Ye fired the firm himself.

This move came as the fallout from his remarks escalated. Over the past week, major brands severed ties with the rapper. Balenciaga led the charge, followed by Vogue, CAA, Adidas, and Gap. Reports suggested that the backlash caused his net worth to drop by more than $1 billion.

But Ye wasn’t fazed. Addressing Balenciaga’s decision, he told TMZ, “I ain’t losing no money… The day I was taken off the Balenciaga site, was one of the most freeing days.” He went on to claim that companies were cutting ties with him just to “mute him” and “score points.”

For Vasquez, however, the decision seemed clear. Despite her experience representing controversial figures, including Depp, who faced allegations of abuse, she distanced herself from Ye quickly. The tipping point was his refusal to backtrack on remarks that had already ignited global outrage.

Ye’s behavior in recent weeks had raised eyebrows even before Vasquez’s exit. He sparked backlash with a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, publicly criticized a Vogue editor, and falsely claimed that George Floyd’s death was due to fentanyl rather than police brutality. Each move compounded the controversy, making it harder for business partners to stand by him.

As the fallout continued, concerns over Ye’s mental health resurfaced. The rapper has been open about his bipolar disorder in the past but recently avoided questions about his well-being. Some fear his recent actions may be signs of mania, though Ye himself has not addressed this speculation.

Meanwhile, Vasquez has stayed silent on the matter. The New York Magazine’s The Cut reached out for comment but has yet to receive a response.

In the end, the reason Vasquez walked away wasn’t about handling another high-profile client. It was about a red line she wasn’t willing to cross. And Ye’s refusal to back down sealed the deal.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Keanu Reeves Came In To Help Kate Beckinsale When She Faced A Wardrobe Malfunction At Cannes 1993

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News