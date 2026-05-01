Pixar’s latest animated release, Hoppers, is on the verge of completing eight weeks in theaters, and it has earned $370.5 million so far at the worldwide box office. Made on a $150 million budget, it has so far delivered an earnings-to-budget ratio of 2.47x. In doing that, although it’s already ahead of GOAT’s 2.4x return, it is much behind The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s 7.7x earnings-to-budget box office metric.

However, to break even at the box office, the sci-fi comedy needed to earn $375 million globally, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule. So, as of now, Hoppers needs to earn an additional $4.5 million globally to achieve that target.

Can Hoppers Retain Its No.4 Spot On 2026 Global Box Office?

At the time of writing, the Daniel Chong-directed feature is the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2026 so far in global earnings, according to Box Office Mojo. That said, retaining the No.4 spot for long appears to be unlikely as Antoine Fuqua’s musical drama Michael ($277.8 million) is catching up fast on the worldwide box office chart, and the remaining gap between the two films is now roughly $92.7 million.

As it continues its theatrical run, Hoppers is now closing in on the worldwide total of the 2009 superhero film X-Men Origins: Wolverine, starring Hugh Jackman. Keep reading to find out how much more the animated film needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

Hoppers vs. X-Men Origins: Wolverine – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Hoppers – Box Office Summary

North America: $164.5 million

International: $206 million

Worldwide: $370.5 million

X-Men Origins: Wolverine – Box Office Summary

North America: $179.9 million

International: $193.2 million

Worldwide: $373.1 million

The above figures suggest that Hoppers needs to earn around $2.6 million globally to outgross X-Men Origins: Wolverine. If the animated sci-fi comedy manages to collect around $1-1.5 million over the May 1-3 weekend in North America, gets solid support from international markets, and demonstrates steady weekday holds, it is expected to surpass the global total of the Hugh Jackman starrer superhero film in the coming days. However, the final verdict should be clear as it continues its theatrical run.

What Is The Plot Of Hoppers?

Directed by Daniel Chong, the animated sci-fi comedy follows Mabel, an animal lover who uses a new technology that lets humans transfer their consciousness into lifelike robotic animals. After hopping into a robotic beaver to communicate with wildlife, she discovers a threat to their forest habitat and must help the animals protect their home.

Hoppers – Official Trailer

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