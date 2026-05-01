2026 has been an interesting year for horror cinema. While Scream 7 turned out to be the top-grossing installment in the long-running slasher franchise and the biggest so far this year, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple could not match the box office performance of its predecessor, despite a positive critical reception. The more recent release, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, is still playing in theaters and has already crossed its break-even point.

With one-third of the year gone by, no horror film released this year has come close to what last year’s top-grosser, The Conjuring: Last Rites, earned worldwide ($499.2 million). Perhaps that will change with upcoming films like Evil Dead Burn and Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil reboot. While it remains to be seen whether any 2026 horror movie can achieve that target, let’s take a look at the top five highest-grossing horror films of 2026 at the global box office and find out which one generated the biggest theatrical profit over its estimated break-even point.

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Horror Films of 2026 (Worldwide)

Here are the top five highest-grossing horror films released in 2026, their current worldwide box office totals per Box Office Mojo, along with their budgets and estimated break-even points (using the 2.5x multiplier rule).

1. Scream 7

Worldwide Earnings: $207.6 million

Budget: $45 million

Break-Even: $112.5 million

2. Send Help

Worldwide Earnings: $94 million

Budget: $40 million

Break-Even: $100 million

3. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy

Worldwide Earnings: $70.7 million

Budget: $22 million

Break-Even: $55 million

4. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Worldwide Earnings: $58.5 million

Budget: $63 million

Break-Even: $157.5 million

5. Iron Lung

Worldwide Earnings: $50 million

Budget: $3 million

Break-Even: $7.5 million

Theatrical Profits Over Break-Even (Estimated)

Scream 7: $95.1 million Iron Lung: $42.5 million The Mummy (2026): $15.7 million Send Help: -$6 million 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple: –$99 million

Based on the figures and calculations above, it can be inferred that Scream 7 is not only the highest-grossing horror film of 2026 in raw worldwide gross but also the one that generated the largest theatrical profit ($95.1 million) above its break-even point. The second most profitable horror film is the low-budget film, Iron Lung ($42.5 million).

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, which is still playing in theaters, has generated $15.7 million so far in box office surplus, and this figure is expected to increase as it continues its theatrical run. On the other hand, Send Help and The Bone Temple were not able to generate a surplus despite critical acclaim.

What Is Scream 7 All About?

Directed by Kevin Williamson, the seventh installment in the Scream film series is about a new Ghostface killer who shatters the quiet life Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built in a small town. When her daughter (Isabel May) is targeted, Sidney is forced to face her past again to protect her family and stop the killings before more lives are lost.

Scream 7 – Official Trailer

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